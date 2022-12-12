Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Up 650.0% in November

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 120.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amundi from €61.30 ($64.53) to €63.60 ($66.95) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Amundi from €65.00 ($68.42) to €59.00 ($62.11) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Get Amundi alerts:

Amundi Price Performance

AMDUF remained flat at $45.79 during trading on Monday. Amundi has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $90.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.