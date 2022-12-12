Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for HealthEquity (HQY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY):

12/12/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $75.00.

12/12/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $85.00.

12/8/2022 – HealthEquity was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/7/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $89.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $75.00.

11/22/2022 – HealthEquity was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/14/2022 – HealthEquity was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2022 – HealthEquity was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/2/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00.

10/29/2022 – HealthEquity was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – HealthEquity was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

10/20/2022 – HealthEquity was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

HealthEquity Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.46. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Get HealthEquity Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 933,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $799,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in HealthEquity by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,471,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,818,000 after acquiring an additional 60,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.