Analysts Set Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Price Target at $23.00

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of BCH stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $22.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $536.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.85 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 35.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,663,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,327,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 80.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 114,359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,268,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.