Analyzing First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Broadstone Net Lease and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadstone Net Lease 0 3 2 0 2.40 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus target price of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 22.76%. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $19.42, indicating a potential upside of 55.77%. Given First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Broadstone Net Lease.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

74.0% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadstone Net Lease 30.33% 4.06% 2.39% First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadstone Net Lease $382.88 million 7.81 $102.43 million $0.71 24.32 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Broadstone Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Broadstone Net Lease beats First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 627 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

