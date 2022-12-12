Analyzing Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR)

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) and Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Renovacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -68.74% -34.26% Renovacor N/A -62.88% -48.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Renovacor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 10.62 $98.09 million ($0.32) -0.91 Renovacor N/A N/A -$14.10 million ($0.73) -4.38

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Idera Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Renovacor. Renovacor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

12.2% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Renovacor shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Renovacor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovacor has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals and Renovacor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Renovacor 0 4 1 0 2.20

Renovacor has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 525.00%. Given Renovacor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Renovacor is more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals beats Renovacor on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Meyers Squibb. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Renovacor

Renovacor, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). The company's lead product candidate is REN-001, a recombinant adeno-associated virus 9-based gene therapy designed to deliver a functional BAG3 gene to augment BAG3 protein levels in cardiomyocytes, and slow or halt progression of BAG3 DCM. It is also developing a pipeline of BAG3-associated gene therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need associated with mutations in the BAG3 gene and mechanistically linked to BAG3's expression and function. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

