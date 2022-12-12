Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 12096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Angel Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.01.
About Angel Gold
Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.
