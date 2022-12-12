Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 89,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,570,881 shares.The stock last traded at $2.03 and had previously closed at $2.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Angi to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Angi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $498.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Angi by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Angi by 215.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Angi by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

