Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,720 at Barclays

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,165 ($38.59) to GBX 2,720 ($33.17) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($48.77) to GBX 4,100 ($49.99) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,535.56.

Anglo American Stock Down 4.1 %

OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,574. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

