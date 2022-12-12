ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ANPDY traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $314.81. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.14. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $219.33 and a 52 week high of $429.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANPDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

