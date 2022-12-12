Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up to $31.81

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.81, but opened at $33.10. Antero Resources shares last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 19,215 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 3.51.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 668,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7,529.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 167,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 164,960 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

