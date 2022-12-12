Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

NYSE AIRC opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.85. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.