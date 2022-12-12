Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.04

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 4644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter valued at $197,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 23.7% during the third quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 98.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 24,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.