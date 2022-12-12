Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Financial Analysis

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aptiv and Cepton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv 2.21% 9.06% 3.91% Cepton N/A N/A -139.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Aptiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Cepton shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Aptiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv $15.62 billion 1.62 $590.00 million $1.15 81.11 Cepton N/A N/A $360,000.00 $0.24 5.50

This table compares Aptiv and Cepton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton. Cepton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Aptiv has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cepton has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aptiv and Cepton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv 1 2 12 0 2.73 Cepton 0 2 3 0 2.60

Aptiv currently has a consensus price target of $139.83, indicating a potential upside of 49.91%. Cepton has a consensus price target of $8.31, indicating a potential upside of 529.73%. Given Cepton’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cepton is more favorable than Aptiv.

Summary

Aptiv beats Cepton on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptiv



Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems integration, and software development for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, and autonomous driving technologies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Cepton



Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

