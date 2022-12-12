argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up to $388.50

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $388.50, but opened at $404.04. argenx shares last traded at $403.28, with a volume of 1,159 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of argenx to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of argenx from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.57.

argenx Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 295.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in argenx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,237,000 after acquiring an additional 182,835 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,680,000 after acquiring an additional 294,228 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,545,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 527,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,106,000 after acquiring an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in argenx by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after acquiring an additional 79,119 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

