argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up to $388.50

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $388.50, but opened at $404.04. argenx shares last traded at $403.28, with a volume of 1,159 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($426.32) to €450.00 ($473.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $372.09 and its 200 day moving average is $365.44.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. The business had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of argenx by 144.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of argenx by 69.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 107.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

