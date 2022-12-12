Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKFGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the November 15th total of 172,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

Argo Blockchain stock remained flat at GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £359,653.14 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 1.44 ($0.02). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Stories

