Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the November 15th total of 172,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Argo Blockchain stock remained flat at GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £359,653.14 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 1.44 ($0.02). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

