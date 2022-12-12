Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Up to $7.65

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQGet Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.65, but opened at $7.91. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 179 shares changing hands.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Arqit Quantum by 438.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Arqit Quantum by 176.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35,329 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

