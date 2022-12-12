AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.22

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 3252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ASTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

In other news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 36,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $200,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,702. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

