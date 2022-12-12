Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the November 15th total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,581,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 714,405 shares of company stock worth $269,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Astrotech by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 419,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 100,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Astrotech Stock Down 3.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ASTC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,721. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $23.19.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,226.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

