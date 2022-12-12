ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Down 79.1% in November

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the November 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ASX Stock Performance

ASXFY traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $46.15. 8,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,525. ASX has a 52-week low of $40.36 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. It operates markets for a range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, commodities, and energy. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, technical and information, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

