Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $36.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 29.1% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 33,217 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 473,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 15.3% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 282,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 36.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 338,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 90,655 shares in the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -158.23 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,047.00%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

