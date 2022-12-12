Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

ATO has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $117.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $94.99 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.89.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,770,000 after purchasing an additional 31,140 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,672,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

