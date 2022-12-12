ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $2.59

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.59, but opened at $2.51. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 1,280 shares traded.

ATRenew Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RERE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew during the third quarter worth $50,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ATRenew in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in ATRenew by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

