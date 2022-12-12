Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading Down 5.3%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.84 and last traded at $31.21. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 718,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATHM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.93.

Autohome Stock Down 6.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 54.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,659,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,609,000 after buying an additional 941,171 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 5,375.9% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 769,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 755,905 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 69.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,232,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,463,000 after buying an additional 506,984 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 23.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,714,000 after buying an additional 388,772 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 201.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 388,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after buying an additional 260,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

