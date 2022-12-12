Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
In other Autoscope Technologies news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $62,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,708.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 22,161 shares of company stock valued at $107,403 over the last ninety days. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Autoscope Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoscope Technologies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Autoscope Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 533.39%.
Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.
