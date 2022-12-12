Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Stock Price Up 25%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 25% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 106,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,217,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on XLY shares. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group to C$0.07 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$22.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

