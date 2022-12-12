Axie Infinity (AXS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $74.04 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 12th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $7.61 or 0.00044754 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $765.65 million and approximately $74.04 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00012430 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036385 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021006 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00238630 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00024124 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,564,114 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,564,113.86413711 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.65433698 USD and is down -6.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $82,751,853.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

