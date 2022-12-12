Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Down 4.8%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 78,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,326,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Azul Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $835.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

