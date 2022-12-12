B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Update

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,269,600 shares, a growth of 2,623.0% from the November 15th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,066,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

B2Digital Stock Up 50.0 %

Shares of BTDG traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 256,758,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,459,594. B2Digital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About B2Digital

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. The operates in two segments, The B2 Fighting Series and The Official B2 Training Facilities. The B2 Fighting Series segment engages in the scheduling, organizing, producing, and marketing live mixed martial arts (MMA) events; selling of live event ticket and pay-per-view tickets; and provision of content media marketing services.

