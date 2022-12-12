B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Update

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,269,600 shares, a growth of 2,623.0% from the November 15th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,066,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
B2Digital Stock Up 50.0 %
Shares of BTDG traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 256,758,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,459,594. B2Digital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
About B2Digital
