Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Baidu makes up 0.3% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KGI Securities downgraded Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.61.

Baidu Price Performance

Baidu Profile

BIDU opened at $119.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average of $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $171.87.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

