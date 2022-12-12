BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 70,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 341,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,353,000 after acquiring an additional 112,620 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.26. 35,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,035,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $150.46. The company has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a PE ratio of 107.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.63.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

