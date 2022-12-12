BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2,149.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,668. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.08 and its 200-day moving average is $81.96. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

