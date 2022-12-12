BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 31,086 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,086 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6,224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 74,694 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EFV traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $46.30. 3,275,623 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

