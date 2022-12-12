BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,476,166,000 after buying an additional 488,018 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,066,000 after buying an additional 61,666 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,209,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $464,012,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,649,000 after buying an additional 880,481 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.23. 19,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average is $96.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,913,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.83.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

