BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 38.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $354.08. The stock had a trading volume of 25,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.43 and its 200 day moving average is $329.67. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

