BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 329,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $25,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,894.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 96,660 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 780,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,800,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $75.55. 8,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,426. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $81.27.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
