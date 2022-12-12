Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Acquires 2,606 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson makes up approximately 1.5% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned 0.47% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,202,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,528,000 after purchasing an additional 80,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,965,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,139,000 after purchasing an additional 315,883 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,065,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,156,000 after purchasing an additional 120,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,871,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,027,000 after purchasing an additional 325,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,869,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 458,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of KW stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

KW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.