Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Buys 12,596 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,350,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 7.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned about 0.11% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $57,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,241,000 after purchasing an additional 501,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,237 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,779,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,430,000 after acquiring an additional 194,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.88 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

