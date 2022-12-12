Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 38,694 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,439,881,000 after purchasing an additional 565,475 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 233,464 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50,043 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 25.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $134,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $107.51 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

