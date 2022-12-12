Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $15.12 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Vistra makes up about 1.9% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Vistra were worth $15,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vistra by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 446,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 285,343 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,221,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,204,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,522 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity

Vistra Price Performance

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $23.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.193 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.84%.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.