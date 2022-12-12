Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $8.72 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,075 shares during the period. Xcel Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after buying an additional 4,423,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,704,000 after buying an additional 875,954 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,543,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after buying an additional 162,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,271,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,740,000 after buying an additional 304,648 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.62. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41.
In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.
