Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Lowers Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,006 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 328,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,263,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1,040.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 71,193 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 689.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 51,679 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

NYSE:CCK opened at $80.26 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

