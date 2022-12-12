Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Makes New $65,000 Investment in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 11.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,254,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,399,000 after purchasing an additional 531,800 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,204,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 121,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AUY stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $422.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 46.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

