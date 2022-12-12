Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 1,950 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $247.60 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.43. The company has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.70.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.