Beldex Price Tops $0.0393 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $116.66 million and $1.61 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,252.90 or 0.07368730 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00034323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00074947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00056112 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024462 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.