Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Down to $31.12

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.12, but opened at $30.00. Belite Bio shares last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 212 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLTE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,540,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

