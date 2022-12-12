BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Barclays

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRBR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.63.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $29.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.75 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. Equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

