Biconomy (BICO) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Biconomy (BICO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $80.19 million and $8.67 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Biconomy has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Biconomy

Biconomy launched on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 247,519,903 tokens. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

