Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BILI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.35.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.21. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $59.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 40.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

