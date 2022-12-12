Binance USD Hits Market Capitalization of $22.00 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005830 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $22.00 billion and $6.57 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $918.55 or 0.05344243 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.79 or 0.00511263 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.66 or 0.30286891 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 22,001,352,863 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.